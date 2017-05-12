Two rescued after becoming trapped at Grindley Brook Locks

An elderly couple have been rescued after becoming trapped in a lock on a narrowboat in Shropshire this morning.

The incident happened at Grindley Brook Locks at Grindley Brook near Whitchurch at just before 9am.

The couple were rescued by firefighters using a ladder after the boat had become trapped at the bottom of an empty lock.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene although no injuries were reported.