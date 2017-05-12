Shropshire hospitals not affected by cyber-attack on NHS

Shropshire’s three main hospitals say they are not currently affected by a large-scale cyber-attack which is causing problems for NHS organisations this afternoon.

The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, say they are both currently unaware of any issues with their IT systems.

At 3.30pm sixteen NHS organisations were reported have been affected by a ransomware attack.

An NHS Digital spokesperson said: “At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this.

“NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations.

“This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors.

“Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.”