Shrewsbury Town winger Shaun Whalley signs new two-year deal

Shrewsbury Town have been handed a huge boost with the news that winger Shaun Whalley has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old was one of the stand out performers in the Salop side that cemented their status as a League One side.

Whalley made 35 appearances for the club this campaign, scoring three goals – whilst he has featured 65 times for Town since joining from Luton in June 2015.

The former Southport, Wrexham, and Norwich City man picked up the goal of the season award for his corker in the 2-0 win against Oxford United.

Whalley becomes the second Salop player to commit his future to the club in recent weeks, with Abu Ogogo also penning new terms

Shaun Whalley expressed his delight at extending his stay with Paul Hurst’s men.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m made up. I’ve made myself quite clear that I’ve wanted to stay for a long time now and I’m delighted we’ve got it sorted and hopefully (I will) be here for another good two years.

“I wasn’t interested in leaving to go anywhere else and as soon as we talked about a new contract it got done pretty quickly and I’ve signed it today.

“I really love Shrewsbury as a town. I love the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m hoping we don’t fight relegation like the last two seasons and have a good go at this season.”

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury midfielder Jordan Clark has signed a new one year contract with Accrington.

Elsewhere, Town have been linked with a host of names including Jay O’Shea, Remie Streete, and Aaron Pierre.

But talks of Shropshire born Wolves midfielder Jack Price joining the club are believed to be wide of the mark.

The Championship outfit are thought to be close to extending his contract, in order for them to sell him for a fee.

