Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following collision in Prees Green

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car in Prees Green.

The collision happened on the A49 at the turning for the junction of the B5065 to Wem, at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

It involved a grey Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling southbound towards Shrewsbury and a black Kawasaki ZX6-R motorbike, which was being ridden northbound from Shrewsbury to Whitchurch.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – suffered serious injuries to his chest, arm, leg and pelvis and was taken to hospital while the driver of the Nissan Qashqai was uninjured.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident and would like to speak with people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 688S of 11 May.