Local company donates defibrillator to help school children with undiagnosed heart conditions

Robin Morris, Chairman of Morris & Company met with Mayor Ioan Jones to donate the first defibrillator, as part of the Mayor’s campaign to help tackle the growing concern of local children affected with undiagnosed heart conditions.

The Mayor is looking to raise money to purchase defibrillators for five secondary schools, two colleges and a special school in Shropshire and commented:

“Each Mayor selects a charity to support during the term in office and I decided to help provide defibrillators in schools having learnt that up to 30 children are at risk of collapsing whilst at school through undiagnosed heart defects every year” Mayor Jones commented.

“I was delighted when Robin met me recently and offered to kick start my campaign by generously donating a defibrillator for what we both believe is a valuable and important piece of equipment for schools who simply don’t have the funds to afford one.”