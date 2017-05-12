Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captains Support Severn Hospice

This year’s Captains at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club have nominated Severn Hospice as the charity the Club will support over the next 12 months.

The Captain, Alan Smith, Lady Captain, Chris Downing and Junior Captain, Becca Buckingham chose a local Telford charity that help more than 2,800 local people every year who are living with an incurable illness. They will raise funds for the hospice with club activities throughout the year and present this to Severn Hospice in Spring 2018.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club saw three new Captains drive into office today. The Captains of the Club are figureheads for the year, encouraging members to participate in a wide range of competitions and activities throughout the year. Many of these activities raise money for an elected charity.

The new Captains of Lilleshall Hall Golf Club drove into office by each hitting a golf ball down the first hole, symbolic of starting in the competition that used to be played to determine the Captain of the Club.

Alan Smith, who lives in Wellington, is this year’s Captain. He has been playing golf for 30 years. He joined Lilleshall Hall Golf Club eight years ago and has a handicap of 17. “I began playing golf because I used to work underground and wanted a sport where I could be outdoors enjoying fresh air. I learnt to play at Oaklands Golf Club in Tarporley and joined Lilleshall Hall with friends. It’s a friendly club and I became involved on the club committee very quickly. The committee has helped to take the club a long way and I am hoping to encourage more people to join it and help support the running of the club this year,” said Alan.

Chris Downing is this year’s Lady Captain. Chris, who lives in Newport, also joined Lilleshall Hall Golf Club eight years ago. “I took up golf as a sport to enjoy during my retirement and love playing golf at Lilleshall. It’s not just playing the course, but the lovely people you meet at the club. It has a great social scene and I want to encourage more women to try golf this year. I shall be working closely with England Golf, the governing body for the sport, supporting their ‘Get into Golf’ campaign that is attracting more people to give golf a go. I was pleased I began playing golf and want more people to experience the thrill of the game,” said Chris.

Becca Buckingham is this year’s Junior Captain. Seventeen year old Becca is the first girl in Lilleshall Hall Golf Club’s history to be Junior Captain and has ambitions to work in the golf industry. Becca joined Lilleshall Hall Golf Club after her Auntie who was catering at the club encouraged her to try the sport. Becca fell in love with the game and now plays off 11 handicap and represents the Club at county level. “I’m at six form college in Telford and want to combine my studies with my love of golf. I’m hoping to study golf management at Birmingham University and coach people eventually. During this year I’m keen to increase participation levels in the junior section and get more juniors trying the game too. It’s a fun game and really sociable, so more young people should try it,” says Becca.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club is looking forward to an enjoyable year of excellent golf with their new Captains leading the Club’s activities, welcoming new members and people keen to take up golf. “We are looking forward to a great year of fun playing golf and raising valuable funds for a charity that improves the lives of people with incurable illnesses and their families,” concludes Alan.