Italians to whip up a storm at RAF Cosford Air Show

The flying display line-up for the RAF Cosford Air Show received yet another exciting boost this week, with the news that the Italian Air Force will be sending an A-200 Tornado to perform on Sunday 11th June!

The Panavia Tornado is a swing-wing, combat aircraft, jointly developed by Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in the 1970s. The Tornado will be familiar to many Air Show visitors, as the type is also flown by the Royal Air Force, but this will be the first time an Italian example, operated by 311º Flight Group, part of the Reparto Sperimentale Volo, will be appearing at the event. It is hoped that the jet used for the flying display will be adorned in a special paint scheme, unveiled earlier this year in Italy, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 311° Gruppo.

The Italian Air Force will also be sending a C-27J Spartan, a tactical transport aircraft, for static display at the Air Show. Air Show Deputy Director, Marilyn Summers, said, “The Tornado is another display item which will thrill and excite our audience, complimenting the amazing line-up of RAF aircraft which are already committed to perform during the six-hour flying display. We are anticipating yet another sell out so we recommend purchasing Air Show tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out!”

With the Air Show rapidly approaching, organisers are reminding visitors that they are not able to purchase admission tickets at the gate.

Air Show Tickets, priced £25.00, are currently available from the Air Show website and selected retail outlets including the RAF Museum and local Tourist Information Centres. Accompanied under-16s enter the Air Show for free, making the event a superb family day out. The RAF Cosford Air Show is an advanced ticket only event, for more details see www.cosfordairshow.co.uk.