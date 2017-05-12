Get Your Wigle On to perform CATS at Theatre Severn

Get Your Wigle On is to perform the purr-fect award winning musical CATS gets at Theatre Severn next month.

Following runs in the West End and Broadway, a major UK tour, a live film recording and multiple cast recordings Get Your Wigle On’s adult musical theatre group are delighted to be able to bring this magical musical to the stage.

CATS, winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical packed with great songs, energetic dance routines, laughter and love.

Cats is a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

It’s the perfect musical for the ‘Wigles,’ who are known locally for previous productions Grease, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Footloose to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn.

The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals in their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life. Louise Browning plays Grizabella, the leading lady in the musical who sings the Elaine Paige anthem Memory. Louise recently joined the company for their production of Hairspray. She says “this is my first lead role with Get Your Wigle On and I couldn’t be more honoured to take on such an iconic role and song. We have complex harmonies and choreography to learn in rehearsals but all of the cast are looking fantastic and we can’t wait to bring the show to life.”

The soundtrack is filled with infectious tunes brought to life by a live local orchestra and features songs including Mr Mistofelees, Macavity, The Rum-Tum-Tugger and Skimbleshanks.

James Broxton takes on the role of Munkustrap after previously playing roles including Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar and Drew in last years Rock of Ages. ‘I am delighted to be able to perform in a musical with so much fantastic ensemble work. The whole team are really working so hard together to create something to be very proud of.’

Cats is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Wednesday 7th – Saturday 10th June with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.