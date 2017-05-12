‘Gareth’ by local playwright Joan Shirley at The Wightman Theatre

The premiere of ‘Gareth’ at The Wightman Theatre, off the Square in Shrewsbury, took place on Wednesday 10 May.

Written by local playwright Joan Shirley, who is also playing one of the leading roles, Gareth reunites Danny Davies with the Wightman after nearly 60 years and revives the professional working relationship of husband and wife team Danny and Joan after nearly 20 years. Danny was in the cast of the last play to be performed at The Wightman when it was Shrewsbury Repertory Theatre, and directs a professional cast, which also includes Adrian Monahan and Victoria Porter.

Shrewsbury Rep theatre closed its doors in the early 50’s and possibly the only surviving member of the company is actor and director, Danny Davies, who has returned to the theatre now named the Wightman to direct one of his wife’s plays called ‘Gareth’. ‘Obviously I was so popular that they have invited me back said Danny ‘ Last week I met a member of the public who used to visit the plays but she didn’t recognise me, ‘Have I changed that much?’ Danny asked.

Joan and Danny are both Shropshire people and Danny is directing his wife Joan Shirley’s latest play ‘Gareth’.

The play pulls you into Gareth and Lucy’s stagnant marriage as you watch them face their middle age with very different mindsets. The psychology becomes more interesting as Rachel enters the piece – the not-so-needy patient who shifts Gareth off balance for the first time in his career.

As the play unfolds, their marriage heals as Gareth begins stripping away Rachel’s armour to leave her open and vulnerable. The theme of justice resonates throughout the play, as the two sides of the stage are used to show the re-balancing of the characters’ lives in this layered drama.

The themes are tough, they deal with society’s preconceptions and celebrate the irony of life. The three performances are bold and honest, their complex relationships are easy to believe as the play takes us into their private world of therapy and the intimacy of a marriage.

Gareth runs until 20 May, at 7.30pm and matinee performances at 2.30pm on 12, 13,18,19 20 May.