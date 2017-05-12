Election 2017: Candidates confirmed as nominations close

The names of the 23 candidates battling for the five local constituency seats at Westminster next month have been revealed.

All five constituencies – North Shropshire, Shrewsbury & Atcham, Telford, The Wrekin and Ludlow – were won by Conservative candidates at the last General Election in 2015.

All five are defending those seats at next month’s poll on Thursday, June 8.

The following candidates (listed in alphabetical order of surname) will be standing in the 2017 General Election in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin:

North Shropshire Constituency

Graham Roger Currie (Labour)

Duncan Alistair Kerr (Green Party)

Owen William Peterson (Conservative)

Tom Thornhill (Liberal Democrat)

Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency

Emma Catherine Mary Bullard (Green Party)

Laura Louise Davies (Labour)

Hannah Fraser (Liberal Democrat)

Edward Arthur Higginbottom (UKIP)

Daniel Robert Kawczynski (Conservative)

Telford Constituency

Lucy Allan (Conservative)

Susan King (Liberal Democrat)

Kuldip Sahota (Labour)

Luke Shirley (Green Party)

The Wrekin Constituency

Denis Allen (UKIP)

Fay Easton (Independent)

Dylan Harrison (Labour)

Rod Keyes (Liberal Democrat)

Pat McCarthy (Green Party)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative)

Ludlow Constituency

Julia Bickley (Labour Party)

Philip Martin Dunne (Conservative)

Heather Mary Kidd (Liberal Democrat)

Hillary Raborg Houchin Wendt (Green Party)

For the latest on the elections, including how to make sure you’re registered to vote or have a postal ballot, visit www.telford.gov.uk/elections or http://new.shropshire.gov.uk/elections-and-electoral-registration/