Arriva and Alzheimer’s Society unite for Telford dementia awareness event

Charity campaigners will be boarding the bus to help raise awareness of dementia at an event in Telford town centre on Thursday as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

Workers from the Alzheimer’s Society are teaming up with bus company Arriva Midlands to educate the public about the condition, which the charity believes is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

The bus will be parked up at Southwater, in Telford town centre, between 10am-3pm on 18th May, 2017.

The event is taking place as part of the charity’s national week of action between Sunday 14 and Saturday 20 May and is part of an on-going partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society and Arriva.

Jamie Crowsley, General Manager – Telford, at Arriva Midlands, said: “Arriva aims to be a dementia-friendly bus service and we are keenly aware of the challenges faced by people living with dementia, their families and carers – especially when it comes to using public transport.

“Dementia is on the rise and more people with the condition are using our buses. We need to ensure that they get the support they need, travel safely and that we help them to get off at the right stop.

“We hope that this event will reassure people that Arriva staff at every level – including drivers, bus station staff and management – are fully aware of and are supportive of people living with dementia.”