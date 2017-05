Police searching for a wanted Telford man have made an arrest after he handed himself in.

Nathan Baker, 25, from Woodside, handed himself in to officers at Malinsgate Police Station today.

He was arrested on suspicion of one count of burglary and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and if anyone has any information which could help the investigation they are asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 695S of 8 May.