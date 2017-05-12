7video highlights work of The Little Rascals Foundation

A Shropshire based media production company have shown their support to a local charity.

7video, based at the Shrewsbury Business Park, have recently worked in collaboration with The Little Rascals Foundation to produce several videos that highlight the great work the charity does.

The Charity, which is run by business partners and long-term friends Ben Wootton and Wolves and Wales footballer David Edwards, aims to support children with disabilities and their families.

Pete Sims, Director of 7video, says he is extremely proud to be involved in a charity that does so much for so many people.

He said: “The difference that the Little Rascals Foundation makes to people’s lives is incredible and we were truly humbled to play a small part in supporting that great work.

“I think what makes them stand out is that yes, they want to raise money for children with disabilities, but they also want to support the families of those children. I think the role that these families play is overlooked sometimes and the fact that these guys see this and work to do something about it is very commendable.”

The video that was made helped support the official launch of the charity and Director Ben Wootton feels it helped show people what the charity was all about.

“The final video turned out great and was even better than we could have imagined,” said Ben.

“We played it to 250 guests at our launch evening and had lots of positive feedback on how good the video was and I think it helped capture everything our charity is about.

“I really felt that you could see from the video the passion and enthusiasm all our staff have for what we’re trying to achieve as well as meeting the families who we’re supporting.”

Dave Edwards, who combines his footballing and ambassadorial roles with the Little Rascals Foundation added: “It’s great when local companies, like 7video, get involved in supporting charities, especially ones that are on their doorstep.

“We hope to encourage other businesses in the local area to get involved with what we’re doing here and help us go from strength to strength.”