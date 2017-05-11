Teenage girl robbed and assaulted in Telford

A teenager suffered injuries to her face and legs and had her mobile phone stolen during a robbery in Telford on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old girl was walking from Hollinswood Road, Central Park, towards Telford at around 2.30pm when the incident happened.

As she crossed the footbridge by the train station she was approached by an unknown man. The man is reported to have punched the victim to her face before stealing her phone. The victim was then believed to be pushed into a bush. She suffered injuries to her face and legs and was taken to hospital.

The man, who is described as in his 20s with short dark hair, was wearing blue jeans, carrying a dark coloured satchel style bag and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 372S of 9 May.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.