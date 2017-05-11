Tax and Property Briefing is a success for Carter Jonas

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, hosted a business seminar on the current tax and property issues currently facing landowners in Shropshire and Cheshire. In partnership with wealth management specialists The David Penney Practice, questions surrounding the Government’s latest tax reforms were tackled, with a particular focus on land, development and rural property.

Speakers included David Penney from the David Penney Practice, and Harry Torrance and Charlene Sussums-Lewis from Carter Jonas’ Shrewsbury office.

Combining their knowledge and expertise in the property sector, accrued over several decades, the speakers from Carter Jonas provided a detailed insight into current market trends, and development landscape covering residential prices, commercial and agricultural land values, the industrial sector, and technological advances.

Focusing on the importance of intergenerational wealth planning, David Penney addressed the value of holding your assets in tax efficient products and some of the opportunities available in both UK and global investment markets.

Harry Torrance, Rural Partner, Carter Jonas – Shrewsbury, said:

“There are some significant opportunities for landowners in the current climate, and the seminar has highlighted how crucial it is that property consultants and financial advisers work collaboratively to achieve the best outcomes for our clients.”

David Penney, Chief Executive, the David Penney Practice, said:

“It was a relaxed and informal afternoon, giving guests chance to reflect on the current tax laws and investment strategies.

“The event was a great success, and was very well attended – we’ve received lots of positive feedback.”

The event was held at former English footballer Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables, Malpas, and included afternoon tea and tour of the property.