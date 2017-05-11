Police investigate single vehicle collision in Weston Rhyn

An investigation is underway into a single vehicle collision in Weston Rhyn during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision happened at about 3.15am on Sunday, 7 May in Station Road and involved a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a telegraph pole and overturned.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious head and back injuries and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the vehicle, and the manner in which it was being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 102S of 7 May.