Netminder Gospel not returning to Telford Tigers

Young netminder Sam Gospel will not be returning to Telford Tigers next season.

Gospel, 23, was a key part of the Tigers side that won the EPL twice over the last three years, following his arrival from Nottingham Lions in 2013.

His performances for Telford saw him called up to play for Sheffield Steelers in 2015 – when he backstopped the Yorkshire outfit to a Challenge Cup win over his hometown club, the Panthers.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins said: “Sam has been an excellent netminder for us over the last four years and was an integral member of squad when we won the EPL title.

“He is a very talented player and everybody here at the club wishes him the best of luck in the future.”