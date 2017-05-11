Nasstar chosen as one of 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain

Shropshire based Nasstar, the provider of hosted managed and cloud computing services, have been hand selected again to be included in the 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report.

The list is compiled by the London Stock Exchange and is an annual celebration of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in the UK. Each of the 1000 companies are carefully chosen by city leading figures and Telegraph journalists.

This is the second time Nasstar have been included in the list, cementing their position as one of the brightest and best IT management companies in the UK. To be included in the list, companies needed to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers.

The full list of companies will be released in a book, which is backed by the government, and includes forewords from Theresa May, Nicola Sturgeon and Rebecca Long Bailey.

Nigel Redwood, Chief Executive Officer of Nasstar, said: “It is a real honour to be named on such a prestigious list of growing SMEs by the London Stock Exchange. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of every Nasstar employee, who constantly strive to deliver the highest standard to our very loyal and supportive customers.

“This accolade reinforces our confidence in our acquisitive growth strategy, having acquired four businesses in the last three years. Our last acquisition, Modrus, completed our service portfolio and now enables the Group to focus on maximising and realising the benefit of bringing together all of our acquisitions.”