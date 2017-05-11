Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Lee Collins departs Mansfield

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Lee Collins is one of eleven players that have been released by Mansfield.

The 28-year-old joined the club on loan from Barnsley, where he made ten appearances for Salop during the 2012/13 campaign.

He was signed by then boss Graham Turner, who worked with Collins at the now defunct club Hereford United.

The Telford born defender began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but failed to feature in the league.

He made his name at Port Vale, initially on loan, before joining the club on a permanent deal in 2009.

Collins who helped Hereford achieve promotion to League One in 2008, has made 323 senior career appearances to date.

The former Northampton defender joins an additional ten players who are on the lookout for new clubs.

Former Leeds and Rotherham boss Steve Evans, has been ruthless in his approach, after the League Two side missed out on a play-off place.

Matt Green, Ashley Hemmings, Pat Hoban, Yoann Arquin, Jamie McGuire, Kevan Hurst, James Baxendale, Scott Shearer, Brian Jensen, and Corbin Shires, have also departed Field Mill.

Jamie McGuire has been offered the opportunity to begin his coaching career with the U21 squad; and is said to be considering the offer.

Article by: Ryan Hillback