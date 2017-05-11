Family gold jewellery stolen during burglary in Wellington

Police are investigating a burglary in which a large amount of family gold jewellery was stolen from a home in Wellington.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 3pm on Wednesday 10 May at an address in Herbert Avenue, Wellington.

Offenders forced their way into the property through a side door and, after an untidy search, made off with items including rings, necklaces and bracelets all of which are 22 carat gold. A quantity of cash was also stolen.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday or is aware of valuable gold items being offered for sale in unusual circumstances.

Detective Inspector Jason Everett said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Herbert Avenue on Wednesday and might have witnessed suspicious activity, or anyone who has been offered jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances

“Our local teams work with members of the community who are likely to become targets of this type of crime, and give them suitable advice about protecting their property.”

“I can give assurances to the community that significant resource is being invested investigating burglaries in Telford and yesterday detectives recovered a large amount of stolen property from an unrelated series of burglaries which resulted in two people being charged and receiving a custodial sentence.

“As we are coming into the summer period I remind everyone to ensure their properties and outbuildings are safe and secure, additional information on how they can secure your properties can be found on the West Mercia Police website.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident 429S of 10 May.