Arrest made after wanted Telford man hands himself in to police

A Telford man wanted over an incident in which two men were stabbed, has handed himself in to police.

Andrew Prempeh, 20, from Brookside, was arrested after he handed himself in to officers at Malinsgate Police Station yesterday.

He was arrested on suspicion of one count of wounding with intent and one count of wounding, he has been released on police bail until a date in June.

Two men in were injured in the St Georges area of Telford following an incident at around 11pm on April 29th.

Enquiries are ongoing and if anyone has any information which could help the investigation they are asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 972S of 29 April.