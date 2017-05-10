The Shrewsbury Club welcome Crown Wealth Management as sponsors

A Shropshire company listed as one of the top 100 financial advisers in the country by a leading industry publication has become the latest sponsor of The Shrewsbury Club.

Crown Wealth Management has joined forces with The Shrewsbury Club, an award-winning health and fitness club which also hosts international tennis tournaments twice a year.

The partnership includes sponsorship of the popular club room meeting venue and also a prominent advertising display alongside the indoor tennis courts.

Jon Gidney, the club’s marketing manager, said: “We are proud to welcome Crown Wealth Management as our latest club sponsor.

“What they offer is a very impressive service and they are based locally in Shrewsbury within a business sector that does not compete with any of our other club sponsors.”

Brian Benson, the managing director of Crown Wealth Management, added: “We are really pleased to have become one of the sponsors at The Shrewsbury Club. There is a fantastic sense of community spirit at the club and we are excited to be involved.

“We help clients achieve their financial goals and create the lifestyle they desire, and the health benefits of regular exercise mean we are keen for our clients to join and use the facilities at The Shrewsbury Club.”

Crown Wealth Management is a chartered financial planning firm of independent financial advisers that provides financial planning and investment advice in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The company’s offices are at The Old Coach House next to The Column in Shrewsbury, which is also home to Baldwin Turner Peachey Accountants.

For the last four years, Crown Wealth Management, established in 2006, has been acknowledged as one of the top 100 financial advisers in the country by the respected New Model Adviser magazine, a Citywire publication.

Mr Benson, the MD, is also a chartered financial planner, a certified financial planner, SOLLA accredited and he holds the title of chartered wealth manager with theChartered Institute for Securities and Investments. He was recently mentioned in a guide conducted by the Mail on Sunday newspaper as one of Britain’s top rated advisers.