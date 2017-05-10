Smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco worth over £43,000 seized from shop in Oswestry

Smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco with an equivalent street value of over £43,000 have been seized from shop in Oswestry.

The seizure of the goods follows a joint operation by Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing team, and West Mercia Police.

The illegal stash was found at a shop premises and an associated lock up store on Friday as part of the team’s ongoing operations into the illegal supply of tobacco products in Shropshire.

In addition to the seizure of illicit product, a vehicle associated with the operation was also seized and removed for further examination.

Illicit product was found in a number of secret compartments in the floor and walls of the shop premises, which would under normal circumstances be completely hidden from view. This included a remote-controlled storage facility which formed part of an internal door frame which only revealed its contents when a remote fob (similar to a car alarm) was activated.

The seizure of over 50,000 cigarettes and 50kg of rolling tobacco included a range of brands believed to be either counterfeit or bootlegged which cannot be legally sold in the UK.

Grant Tunnadine, investigations team manager for Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing service, said:

“It is disappointing that illicit tobacco continues to be sold in retail premises within the county. However, despite the extraordinary lengths that these traders go to try and hide their illicit products, we are wise to their methods and will continue to combat this damaging illegal trade.

“Those involved in dealing in illegal tobacco are encouraging people, including children, to smoke by providing a cheap source. As well as the obvious health concerns that this raises, a lot of legitimate businesses in Oswestry will also be losing customers to the illegal trade in tobacco. Offenders need to know that if they deal in these illegal products the council will make full use of all the enforcement tools and sanctions at our disposal.”

Two people were arrested and investigations by officers are ongoing into the activities at the premises.