Pure Telecom celebrates top UK award

The team of staff from a leading Shropshire telecoms company has just picked up an important national award.

Shrewsbury-based Pure Telecom, one of the region’s leading telecoms firms, beat businesses from across the UK to be presented with the top accolade at a sparkling event in London.

The company was named ‘Team of the Year’ at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards staged at London’s Park Lane Hotel.

Despite the competition receiving more than 25% more entries than last year, Pure was one of the stand-out winners at the luncheon, hosted by Radio 5 live’s Colin Murray.

Matt Sandford, managing director of Pure Telecom, which has its head office in Shrewsbury Business Park, said it was a very exciting event.

“We were very honoured to win this top national award, especially as we were up against some much bigger companies than ourselves.

“I am lucky enough to have a very skilled and dedicated team here and it is pleasing that their hard work and expertise has been recognised at a UK level.”