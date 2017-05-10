Morris Care encourages people to talk more openly about death during Dying Matters Week

During national Dying Matters Week taking place on 8th-14th May 2017, Morris Care is encouraging people to talk more openly about death, and especially, to think about Palliative or ‘end of life’ care.

The stiff British upper lip has made talking about death a taboo subject, and in our culture we place a lot of emphasis on having the best start in life, with state of the art maternity and antenatal care, should this not be reflected at the end of life too?

Morris Care has launched a special video to help everyone learn more about end of life care and how to choose what is right for a loved one when the times comes.

Chief Operating Officer at Morris Care, Sue Austin, explains:

“It is inevitably a difficult time when a loved one is coming to the end of their lives, but we believe that everyone deserves the best bespoke care at this time. We have created a short, poignant, but helpful video which sensitively introduces the subject in a way which will connect with people, open their minds to the choices available for those final hours, days or months of life, and how the right individually tailored care can be a great comfort and give peace of mind to loved ones and their families too.”

The pioneering nursing provider’s end of life approach to care emanates from its own wealth of experience, with its range of beautifully appointed Homes, which have been operating for over 30 years, with 426 nurses and carers. It takes cues from other countries around the globe, helping residents live well towards the end of their lives as part of its commitment to genuine person centred care.

Sue Austin continues: “Every individual deserves a tailored plan incorporating a care outline where food and drink, symptom control, and psychological, social and spiritual support is agreed, co-ordinated and delivered with genuine compassion. Person centred care is a term that can be banded around in our industry but what does it actually mean?

“We believe that person centred care is about three things- the individual, their family and the staff caring for them – genuine person centred care cannot truly exist if only one or two components are in place. For example, finding out about the person’s preferences and wishes is central to being able to provide the very best end of life care.

“As part our end of life programme we map the care plan through a wheel of provision which expresses our areas of clinical and social competence amongst the professional network from the moment the resident arrives in our home. It encapsulates our full offer but importantly outlines how we work holistically with professionals, the family and the individual to reassure and build trust at this intense and difficult time.

“We place so much emphasis in our culture on having the best start in life and we ask why the end of someone’s life should be any different? Surely it’s even more important to have the best possible care and treatment because dying matters.”