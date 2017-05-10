McKenzie Law Solicitors staff get stuck in to the bog

Staff from McKenzie Law in Shrewsbury, a long-standing supporter of Shropshire Wildlife Trust, recently got stuck into a corporate work party and picnic lunch at the Trust’s Wem Moss National Nature Reserve.

The firm closed its offices for the day so that its employees could participate with the volunteering.

Seven employees from the firm were led by Shropshire Wildlife Trust staff Gareth Egarr and Sam Devine-Tuner and spent the day removing young trees across the site to help keep the wetland healthy and protect the rare bog habitat which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest. One of the many species to benefit from this work will be the raft spider (Britain’s largest spider!) which lives around the edges of ponds and pools.

McKenzie Law Director, Niels McKenzie said: “We have been working with Shropshire Wildlife Trust for some time including on their recent purchase of the former scrapyard at Whixall Moss, so we wanted to give something back to this part of Shropshire. It was a great opportunity for our staff who have worked on the conveyancing of local wetland to give physical help to the Trust in these boggy areas which are so important to the wildlife of the country. Our staff all enjoyed making a contribution to the environment and had great fun in the process.”