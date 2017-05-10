ITV is looking to find new Ninja Warriors from Shropshire

ITV is looking to find Ninja Warriors from Shropshire for the new series of Ninja Warrior UK, the toughest obstacle course on television.

The hit ITV prime time Saturday night series, Ninja Warrior UK, is back for Series 4 and producers have their eye on Shropshire, as they still look for someone to climb Mount Midoriyama!

The format has been a smash hit in the USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan and the UK Version, hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara has been on ITV since 2015. The entertainment series is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage and viewers will watch as contestants are pushed to their limits trying to complete TV’s toughest challenge.

The programme makers look for contestants from all walks of life ranging from ‘Have a Go Heroes’ to ‘Superhuman Athletes’ who are invited to take on the challenges of the course. The show takes the viewer on a journey as they watch contestants who can superbly execute the course to those who spectacularly fail, crashing out of the course into the water below. Each part is laden with jaw-dropping challenges, heart-stopping excitement and adrenaline-fuelled action as the contestants attempt to complete three punishing and potentially hilarious stages.

Hundreds of ambitious competitors will start, but few will successfully overcome the toughest obstacle course ever seen on British Television. Can any survive to the end to face the vertical challenge of scaling the heights of an impressive tower named, Mount Midoriyama, and be crowned the first ‘Ninja Warrior UK’.

Applications will close on 2 June 2017, so those keen to be considered are urged to find out more by visiting: http://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrioruk4

Ninja Warrior UK is a Potato production for ITV. The series was commissioned by Elaine Bedell, ITV’s Director of Entertainment and Comedy and Asif Zubairy Commissioning Editor, Entertainment, ITV.

The executive producers are Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott and Simon Marsh, Potato.