Hawkstone Park welcomes round four of Maxxis British Motocross

The ACU Maxxis British MX Championship is well underway now and round four will take place this weekend at the Hawkstone Park Circuit.

The action begins at 9am, three classes will be competing for the final honours, MX1, MX2 and the new British 2-Stroke Championship.

The MX1 class is now led by Steven Lenoir by two points from Ulsterman Graeme Irwin and he leads Gert Krestinov by just seven points. Hawkstone is the half way point in the season and it is really getting close at the top with who will be crowned British Champion at the end of the year.

Graeme Irwin – “I always look forward to racing at Hawkstone, it is a great track and always well prepped for the Maxxis round. It always draws a great crowd and I’m eager to get there and try and take away the red plate. The season is really close this year and everything is still to play for.”

In the MX2 class Ben Watson leads the series by just three points from Harri Kullas. Harri has been racing in the MX1 and MX2 class in some of the British Championship races.

Ben Watson – “I’ve just arrived back from the World Championship in Latvia and now I will be getting ready for Hawkstone this weekend. I love the track, it’s really old school and always great to ride. It’s perfect for the fans as they can get really close to the action. I’ll be fighting hard to keep my lead in the series.”

Harri Kullas – “I’ve had a pretty good season so far. I have had a really busy season so far, I’ve managed to secure three overall podiums in the UK, I am lying 1st in the MX1 series and 2nd in MX2 in the Estonian Championship. I’ve just managed to gain 12th in the World Championship in Latvia so I am feeling happy with the way my season is going so far. I want to keep the flow going at Hawkstone this weekend, it’s a good track and I hope to get another podium.”

There are limited spaces left in the MX1 and MX2 classes, also the 2017 British 2 Stroke class. All entries must apply to Gary Ford on ford542@btinternet.com or 07966 367456.

14th May 2017 – TIMETABLE

09:00 MX2 Start Straight Practice 5 mins / Free Practice 15 mins / Timed Practice 15 mins

09:40 MX1 Start Straight Practice 5 mins / Free Practice 15 mins / Timed Practice 15 mins

10:20 2-Stroke Start Straight Practice 5 mins / Free Practice 15 mins / Timed Practice 15 mins

11:00 Autograph Session

11:55 MX2 Race 1 – 25 mins + 2 laps

12:45 MX1 Race 1 – 25 mins + 2 laps

13:35 2-Stroke Race 1 – 18 mins + 1 lap

14:15 MX2 Race 2 – 25 mins + 2 laps

15:05 MX1 Race 2- 25 mins + 2 laps

15:55 2-Stroke Race 2 – 18 mins + 1 lap

Podium Ceremony for MX1 / MX2 / 2-Stroke directly after last 2 Stroke race