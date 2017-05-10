Four-way traffic lights at Reabrook roundabout to be removed earlier than expected

Four-way traffic lights at Reabrook roundabout in Shrewsbury, which have caused long delays for motorists, are to be removed two days ahead of schedule.

Work to improve and resurface the roundabout began on Monday and includes carriageway widening to improve traffic flows, cycleway and footway crossing improvements, improved street lighting, drainage, and resurfacing.

The lights will be removed two days earlier than planned, on Wednesday 17 May.

On the same day Haycock Way will be closed entirely and Old Potts Way will be closed from Scott Street to the roundabout, with signed diversions in place, and two-way traffic lights on Pritchard Way and Bage Way for the duration of the works.

The work at Reabrook roundabout is due to be completed by early summer.

Matt Johnson, strategic highways and contracts manager with Shropshire Council, said:

“We thank people for their understanding and continued patience during the delivery of important improvements to some of Shrewsbury’s key junctions.

“We’re continually monitoring the works at Reabrook and are aware of delays at the roundabout since Monday, and of concerns and complaints raised by drivers using the roundabout and surrounding roads.

“We’ll continue to review the current traffic management arrangements at this site, and if there are further opportunities to revise these to alleviate some of the traffic delays in the area we’ll make such changes as soon as possible.

“The SITP will make it easier to travel in and around Shrewsbury as a motorist, cyclist, pedestrian or public transport user, build infrastructure fit for the planned growth of the town, and deliver a real step change to the town centre, by removing unnecessary through traffic from the town, and addressing traffic flows for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”