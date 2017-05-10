Former Shrewsbury Town striker leaves AFC Telford Utd

David Hibbert, a former striker at Shrewsbury Town, has left National League North side AFC Telford after a two-year spell at the club.

The 31-year-old spent three years at Shrewsbury Town, in a stint that ended in 2010.

Hibbert who was awarded the Player of the Season gong for the 2009/10 campaign – scored 30 times in 111 appearances for the club.

He joined for a fee of £75,000 from Preston North End, and helped the side avoid relegation in 2008.

After rejecting a contract to stay at Shrewsbury, he joined Peterborough United, but managed just one goal in 12 games.

The former Rotherham and Bradford loanee, has notched 52 goals in 272 senior appearances to date.

AFC Telford, who finished 17th in their respective league this season, have also announced that Danny Reynolds and Joel Dielna are no longer members of the playing squad.

But Ben Bailey and Joe Fitzpatrick have agreed new terms.

