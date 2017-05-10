Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder released by Cheltenham

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Asa Hall is one of eleven players that Cheltenham have released following their disappointing League Two season.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent part of the season at National League side York City – but he could not help the club stay up during his 13 appearances.

Hall featured 50 times for Shrewsbury across two spells, scoring on six occasions.

The former Wolves and Birmingham youth player won the Football League Trophy with Luton Town in 2009.

He was also part of the Cheltenham team that achieved promotion back to the Football League in 2016.

But the Robins could only muster a 21st place finish in the league, and as a result manager Gary Johnson has decided to clear the decks.

James Jennings, Amari Morgan-Smith, Daniel Parslow, James Dayton, Jack Munns, Calum Kitscha, Liam Davis, Jack Barthram, James Rowe, and Jordan Lymn have also departed.

Hall has so far made 346 senior appearances, scoring 42 goals, for Boston, Ashford Town, Shrewsbury, Luton, Oxford, Aldershot, York, and Cheltenham.

Article by: Ryan Hillback