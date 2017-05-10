Apley cheese wins gold at the Artisan Cheese Awards

The Apley cheese made by Moyden’s Handmade Cheese has just won a gold award at the Artisan Cheese Awards.

Lady Hamilton, Marketing Manager of Apley Farm Shop, explained, “At Apley Farm Shop, we’re all incredibly proud & excited, but it’s really Martin & Beth Moyden who are the proudest. The cheese won a similar award when it was first made in the building which is now the Creamery Café, 1956-65. So it is extra special to see it win again, over 50 years later, this time made by Mr Moyden near Market Drayton in Shropshire.”

The second prize which was awarded to the Apley cheese in 1956 was at the Dairy Show in London.

Mr Moyden said: “The Artisan Cheese Awards 2017 had over 500 entries from 116 producers assessed by 41 judges. The awards were part of the Artisan Cheese Fair which took place 29-30 April 2017 in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, where the country’s finest artisan cheesemakers were exhibited. The Apley cheese delighted the judges who awarded it gold in the vegetarian class.”

The Apley cheese recipe was revived after 61 years by Martin & Beth Moyden of Moyden’s Handmade Cheese near Market Drayton in conjunction with Lord & Lady Hamilton of the Apley Estate & Rosemary Keen, the last of the original cheesemakers. Rosemary advised on the traditional techniques used to make the Apley cheese on the Estate.

“We have kept to these traditional ways as we do with our entire range of award winning cheeses. This retains their uniqueness & captures the provenance that we strive for in our cheeses. Beth & I are thrilled to have won a gold award as we are fine tuning the Apley cheese all the time. It’s good to see our hard work is paying off!” added Mr Moyden.