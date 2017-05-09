Women urged to take part in Telford Midnight Walk this weekend

Women from across Shropshire are being offered a fairytale experience – without the need to turn into a pumpkin – when they take part in a special night-time walk in support of Severn Hospice this weekend.

The Severn Hospice Midnight Walk is marking its 10th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion they have come up with a Cinderella theme – aiming to get all ladies taking part home before midnight.

Not only is the event on May 13 at Telford College of Arts and Technology fit for a princess, it is also hoped those taking part will get involved in the fairytale spirit by dressing up and giving an added sparkle to the streets of Telford. Merchandise, including tutus and tiaras, will be available to purchase on the night.

It’s a ladies only walk, but don’t be too upset if you are a budding Prince Charming, Buttons or coach footman, men can get involved, and help marshal the walk, which gets under way at 10pm.

Hannah Gamston, of Severn Hospice, said: “Online registration has now closed but we can welcome plenty more women on the night to register on arrival at 9pm.

“It’s the 10th anniversary of the Midnight Walk and we wanted to make it a very special one, so we gave it the Cinderella theme and brought the start time forward to 10pm in order for our princesses to hopefully get home before midnight.

“The event is fully marshalled by our volunteers and we would love to hear from anyone wanting to help out with that.

“We hope those taking part will dress up for the occasion, it is a really fun evening and also helps us raise money for a great cause.

“Since opening in 1989 Severn Hospice has supported 27,000 people living in Shropshire and Mid Wales. By taking part in the Cinderella Midnight Walk, women will be helping local people and their families.

“Entry costs £20 on the night and, for an extra £5, participants can get a Cinderella Midnight Walk T shirt.

“Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for our event and we would love as many as possible to support a very special anniversary in a fun and colourful way, which will benefit those we are trying to help.”

For more information telephone (01952) 221351, email events@severnhospice.org.uk or visit www.severnhospice.org.uk.