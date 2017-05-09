Witnesses sought after man dies in collision near Gobowen

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near the junction of Henlle Road and the B5009 near Gobowen on Saturday.

A silver Audi, travelling southbound, is thought to have left the road and collided with a tree before catching fire at around 5am.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended and a man in his 20’s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Wrexham Hospital with what have been described as minor injuries.

Next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anybody who saw a car matching the description in the area around the time stated.

If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting incident number 115s of 6 May.