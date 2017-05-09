Shropshire financial services practice expands into Staffordshire

A well-known Shropshire financial services practice has expanded by opening up a new office in a neighbouring county.

Nick Jones Wealth Planning of Shrewsbury, has taken over the practice of Alan Brittain, based at Longton, in Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire.

Alan Brittain has vast experience with the financial industry and has a wide client base of around 300 people throughout the Potteries region and these will now come under the umbrella of Nick Jones Wealth Planning.

Nick Jones Wealth Planning is a Patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Nick himself is chairman of the group, which consists of firms from a varied cross section of large and small business sectors within the county.

Alan Brittain, said: “I have known Nick for many years and feel confident that this new venture will give me and my clients access to a much bigger support network, both in business administration and broader industry expertise.”

Nick Jones, added: “Having worked with Alan within our peer group for over ten years, I know him well as a respected financial advisor and this will give my practice a great opportunity to expand in the Staffordshire region.

My team are fully geared up and ready to maintain and improve client services and to provide the help needed to grow the business.

“The office premises here at the Sutherland Institute on Lightwood Road are absolutely ideal for hosting seminars and topical meetings which we hope to organise in the very near future.”