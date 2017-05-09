New business group launching in Bridgnorth

A new business group is launching in Bridgnorth to celebrate and support local businesses.

Bridgnorth is Business is a new networking group set up by four local Bridgnorth business owners to bring organisations from across the region together. The first meeting is being held at the Woodberry Inn, Bridgnorth, on Wednesday 17th of May at 8.15am and is already proving to be incredibly popular.

Bridgnorth is Business has been established by Ruth Burley of RMB Financial Planning Limited, Jo Frith from Credibly Green, Louise Welsby from Buy-From and Rachel Wood from Terry Jones Solicitors.

Ruth Burley explained: “We have a fantastic range of businesses here in Bridgnorth, from service providers, to retailers and manufacturers. I think a lot of people would be quite surprised at the number of successful independent businesses we have here in town. Not all of them are on the High Street and easily visible, so this is an ideal opportunity for businesses from all sectors to come together to find out more about what other businesses are doing, how they may be able to work together and support each other.”

Bridgnorth is Business will meet once a month, on the third Wednesday of every month from 8.15am – 10am at the Woodberry Inn. As well as the opportunity to network with other delegates, each meeting will include a presentation from a guest speaker who will share their expertise on a range of business issues. On Wednesday 17th the group will hear from Professor Tim Jenkins, Partnership and Economic Strategy Lead for Shropshire Council.

Jo Frith, one of the event organisers commented: “We are delighted by the response we have had from local businesses. As well as many local businesses from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, we also have companies from Worcester, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Sedgley attending Wednesday’s meeting.

“We would love to see representatives from as many Shropshire businesses as possible. Entry is just £10 per person and this includes a bacon sandwich and tea or coffee.”

To book a place at the Bridgnorth is Business breakfast meeting contact Jo Frith at Credibly Green, 01746 552423 or email jo@crediblygreen.com. Registration for Wednesday’s meeting will close at 5pm on Monday 15th May.