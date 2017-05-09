Lion Quays Hotel & Spa offer new online booking at The Cabinet Rooms

Following the £1million refurbishment and relaunch of its Cabinet Rooms conference centre last year, the Lion Quays Hotel & Spa in Oswesty has become the only hotel in Shropshire to offer a new live booking service with partner venuedirectory.com; giving corporate customers the ability at the touch of a button to book any of its meeting rooms with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Designed to support the Hotel’s PAs and direct meeting buyers to book meeting rooms and small event spaces at short notice, the online system is easy to use and is as simple as entering your preferred date and number of delegates attending on the Hotel’s website booking tool. venuedirectory.com’s technology does the rest – searching live availability for suitable space and taking you through a booking and online payment process that takes less than five minutes.

Colin Jenno, general manager from Lion Quays Hotel & Spa said: “We appreciate that PAs and corporate buyers are busy people and therefore need a speedy, reliable booking service. The new online format, which has just gone live, allows them to book quickly and without fuss – exactly what is required in our small meeting business.”

PAs and corporate buyers are invited to visit the hotel with Open Days on 10th May or 22nd June 2017 from 6 to 8pm, with a chance to see the Cabinet Rooms, find out more about venuedirectory.com’s online service and sample ‘light bites’ from the Hotel’s newly refurbished Waterside Restaurant. Email Liz.Pickering@lionquays.co.uk for details.