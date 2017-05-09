Historic Shropshire hotel goes on the market for over £1 million

An historic Shropshire hotel has gone on the market for more than £1 million.

The Gaskell Arms Hotel & Restaurant in Much Wenlock, which was once a 17th century coach house, has been in the Sheldon family since 1978.

The Grade II* listed building provides three star hotel accommodation across 15 en-suite bedrooms, including a coach house and four mews premises.

The hotel is being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts – and offers in the region of £1.25 million are being invited.

Amie Lingwood, who is handling the sale for TSR, said: “The Gaskell Arms is a truly iconic building which has been in the same family for nearly 40 years and is now for sale due to the owners planned retirement.

“It’s a well-established business with an impressive reputation and it offers plenty of scope and exciting possibilities.

“Retaining all of its character and historic charm, the Gaskell Arms provides a variety of flexible dining areas, including the main restaurant and the lounge bar complete with wood burning stove and snug bar.

“It continues to be a very popular and distinctive venue for special occasions and family events.”

She added: “The property occupies a prominent corner position fronting the main A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth trunk road and is within a short walking distance of Much Wenlock’s historic town centre, which has a selection of traditional and boutique retailers.

“It’s located close to Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Telford, as well as the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Centre, and is surrounded by picturesque Shropshire countryside.”

The Gaskell Arms Hotel’s notable links with history include Dr William Penny Brookes, one of the main pioneers of the modern day Olympic Games, once being a regular visitor to conduct meetings in his home town.