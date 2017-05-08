A giant roaring dinosaur will be among the star attractions at one of Shropshire’s major agricultural shows this summer, and we have VIP tickets to giveaway.

This year’s Shropshire County Show will take place in Shrewsbury at The Greenhous West Mid Showground on Saturday 27 May.

The Kids Zone, one of the show’s most popular areas, will provide a range of free entertainment for families. Organisers have revealed the centrepiece of the Kids Zone will be Pete the T-Rex – a four-metre long animatronic dinosaur which will roam the showground breathing steam and entertaining visitors.

The Kids Zone will also feature a trio of performers – Magic Kev, Juggling Jim and the Animal Man – along with face painting, a giant Octopus playbarn, hay bale maze, go karts, BMX riding and activities provided by the British Army.

Shropshire County Show is one of the county’s longest-running events and is run by the West Midlands Agricultural Society charity, with all proceeds going to supporting rural communities in Shropshire.

shropshirelive.com has teamed up with The Shropshire County Show to give-away a family VIP pass to this year’s show – you can find out how to enter below.

The show features hundreds of animal exhibits, trade stands, food showcases and a variety of entertainment in the main ring.

Ian Bebbington, society director, said the 2017 show was shaping up to be the best ever:

“The team of volunteers who organise the show have worked incredibly hard to arrange a fantastic amount of entertainment this year,” he said.

“Shropshire County Show is an integral part of the community and we hope lots of people from Shrewsbury and across Shropshire will come and see what’s on offer.

“The theme of the show is ‘where town meets country’ and there really is something for everyone – from roaring dinosaurs and live music, to the finest breeds of animals on show and the Young Farmers parade of colourful floats.

“We have worked hard to make the event excellent value for money. Advance tickets are just £13 for an adult and £30 for a family of five – a lot of entertainment is free so you can have a fantastic day out for a very reasonable price.

Free car parking will be available on the showground to make attending the show easy.

To buy advance tickets, visit the website at www.westmidshowground.com or call 01743 289831.

VIP tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2017

Enter our competition to win a Family VIP Pass admitting 2 adults and 3 children, to this year’s show which includes access to the members area, Ring Side seats and a VIP car park pass.