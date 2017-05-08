Theatre Severn sees increase in visitor numbers

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has seen an increase in the number of people attending shows over the past 12 months.

Latest figures show that between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017, there was a 9% in visitor numbers.

In total, 185,264 people visited the theatre in the year 2016/17, with 60,019 (32%) of these visiting from outside Shropshire.

During the year Theatre Severn was also named Best Theatre/Arts Venue in Shropshire in the Shropshire What’s On Readers Awards – voted by What’s On readers.

David Jack, Theatre Severn manager, said: “The latest annual attendance figures are very pleasing, and these visits are of course in addition to the hundreds of people who come to Theatre Severn each week for various dance, theatre and fitness classes, and to utilise the facilities we offer for meetings and conferences. We extend our continued thanks to everyone who visits and supports both the theatre and the Old Market Hall, and play such a key part in the ongoing success of these two venues.”

Across both Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall Cinema – which are both owned and managed by Shropshire Council – attendance at ticketed events was 249,834 during 2016/17.