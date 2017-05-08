Tennis Shropshire gearing up for another busy weekend of events

Tennis Shropshire continue to actively encourage people to pick up a racket as they look forward to the opening Great British Tennis Weekend of 2017 – while county coaches will also be making an appearance at Shropshire Kids Fest in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park this Saturday and Sunday.

A number of Shropshire tennis clubs have signed up to take part in the Great British Tennis Weekend, an initiative launched by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2013 to entice more people to play tennis by offering free opportunities to spend time on court.

Free tennis activities will be on offer on Saturday at Baschurch (2-10pm), Hollies in Whitchurch (1.30-5pm), Market Drayton (10am-4pm) and Telford Tennis Centre (2.30-4.30pm).

Then on Sunday it’s the turn of Broseley (2-4pm), Boughey Gardens in Newport (9am-noon), Tilstock Bowling & Tennis Club (1-5pm), Telford Tennis Centre (2-4pm) and Worfield (10am-4pm) to throw open their doors and showcase just what they have to offer their local communities.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “We know from experience that these open day events can work tremendously well for some given the right preparation and enthusiastic volunteer support.

“One club in Shropshire signed up so many new members over two events last year that they now have no need to increase their membership at present. Needless to say, their club funds benefitted accordingly.

“There will be a second Great British Tennis Weekend this year on 2017 and you can see which local clubs are taking part by visiting https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays

“Rackets and balls will be provided by the host clubs and it’s an ideal chance to take a look at one of your local tennis clubs.”

Tennis Shropshire are also excited to be involved with Shropshire Kids Fest for a second successive year after recently successfully staging Tennis in the Park at Attingham Park.

There will be the opportunity for youngsters to try their hand at mini-tennis and have a go with the fun and colourful tennis factory equipment in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park between 10am and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It was incredibly busy last year and it was wonderful to see so many children giving tennis a go,” added Bob. “There’s never really been a better time for youngsters to start to play tennis and we’re encouraged to see so many five to eight-year-olds signing up for the free six-week Tennis for Kids courses being held at clubs around the county.

“We anticipate another busy time at Kids Fest and we hope to see lots of happy young faces in the special sports zone which is where we will be for the two days.

“We are always keen to do all we can to promote tennis and what a fantastic game it is, so we were pleased to be visited by lots of people when we held Tennis in the Park at Attingham on Bank Holiday Monday. We have lots of other events lined up for 2017 so it’s another busy time.”