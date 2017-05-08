Route announced for first ever Ironbridge Steam Road Run and Rally

The route and running times for the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 50th anniversary steam road run and rally weekend, 13th – 14th May, have been announced.

An eclectic collection of over 30 machines will take part in a challenging road run around the Ironbridge Gorge on Saturday, 13th May when engines and drivers will be tested with steep climbs and gentle descents. The Road Run will set out from Blists Hill Victorian Town at approximately 10am and will visit many of the Museum’s sites and historic monuments in The Gorge over the course of the day. All the engines will be available to view on Sunday,14th May by visitors at Blists Hill, where steam enthusiasts get to meet the crews and see the magnificent machines up close.

The 32 steam machines* will include a variety of makes and types ranging from traction engines and steam lorries to road locomotives and ploughing engines with Sentinels, Fodens and Fowlers. Some of these engines are especially rare, particularly The Chief, a huge early Victorian ploughing engine, as well as the Lord Doverdale, one of the last commercially working steam road engines. The only surviving Agri Tractor from the six originally built will also be joining the Road Run along with the Gold Medal Tractor, which took part in the Land’s End to John O’Groats race.

Due to the nature of the event, running times for the route are approximate and subject to change on the day:

Leg One – staggered departure from Blists Hill Victorian Town from 10am

Travelling along Legges Way, The Lloyds, over the Jackfield Free Bridge, Ladywood (at 10.45am), Bridge Road to Broseley High Street (11.15am), down Ironbridge Road onto the Half Moon Inn via Calcutts Road and Church Road (12noon).

Leg Two – staggered departure from the Half Moon Inn, Jackfield from 2pm

Travelling via Lloyds Head over the Jackfield Free Bridge, along Waterloo Street, along Ironbridge High Street (2.30pm), up Dale Road (2.45pm) to Enginuity and the Museum of Iron (3pm).

Leg Three – Staggered departure from Enginuity from approx. 3.30pm

Travelling along Wellington Road, along the Wharfage (4.30pm) onto the Lloyds and then up to Blists Hill Victorian Town (5pm) via Legges Way.

These times are a guide only and traffic and road conditions on the day may affect the schedule. Visitors can view the Road Run throughout the day as the convoy travels around the Gorge. Please only park in designated car parks and ensure that you don’t block any roads along the route.

Many of the drivers will be wearing Victorian costume and some will be pulling period living vans and trailers. The crews and engines will also be judged by roving assessors on their historical accuracy, time keeping and even crew cleanliness.

All the engines will be available to view on Sunday,14th May by visitors at Blists Hill Victorian Town where steam enthusiasts get to meet the crews and see the magnificent machines up close. Normal admission charges will apply.

Open 10am to 4.30pm Blists Hill is one of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums. A great value Annual Passport Ticket allowing unlimited entry into all ten museums costs £25 per adult, £20 for seniors, £15 for children under 16, £68 for a family of two adults and all their children and £50 for a family with one adult; under 5s free (terms and conditions apply); Passports can also be bought online in advance saving 10% and individual entry tickets are available at each museum. Activities and workshops vary day-to-day and some carry an extra charge