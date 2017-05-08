Morville Hall to welcome visitors this summer

Morville Hall, situated near Bridgnorth is set to welcome visitors on selected Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

The stone built family home of Elizabethan origin was extensively enlarged and expanded during the mid 18th century, the Hall now exudes striking Georgian charm and character.

Elizabethan features are still visible today, giving visitors a feel for the original house, and how it looked prior to expansion. Stone steps lead down to a beautiful garden where Elizabethan topiary meets the luxury and elegance that typified Georgian tastes.

Rhiannon Bramer, House Steward for the National Trust said: “It’s such a pleasure to open up Morville for visitors. The property is much loved, both by the family who live there today and local people. It’s a delight to hear stories from past residents and workers who remember their time at Morville with fondness.”

Members of the public are welcome to visit the property on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 May, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June, Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July, and Friday 8 and Saturday 9 September. Opening times are 12 noon – 5pm, with last entry at 4.30pm. Refreshments will be available from St Gregory the Great church.

Just a few miles from Morville Hall is Dudmaston, a neighbouring National Trust property. Open from 11am, Sunday to Thursday until November, visitors can take a stroll through the Dingle, enjoy the views from the garden or soak up the history and artwork in the Hall.