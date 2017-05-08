Man dies after car overturns in south Shropshire

A man has died after a crash in south Shropshire during the early hours of this morning.

It happened at about 12.45am on the A488 between Colbatch and Clun in Shropshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had overturned.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There was a concern that there might have been a second patient, but after a search of the immediate area by police and fire that was ruled out and ambulance resources were stood down.”