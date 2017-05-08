Improvement work begins at Reabrook roundabout in Shrewsbury

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation at Reabrook roundabout in Shrewsbury for two weeks from today, as work takes place to resurface and improve the roundabout.

The work at Reabrook includes carriageway widening to improve traffic flows, cycleway and footway crossing improvements, improved street lighting, drainage, and resurfacing.

From Monday 22 May Haycock Way will be closed entirely and Old Potts Way will be closed from Scott Street to the roundabout, with signed diversions in place, and two-way traffic lights on Pritchard Way and Bage Way for the duration of the works.

Work is due to be completed by early summer.

From 2 to 5 May there will be a one-way closure of the roundabout’s Hazledine Way exit, followed by a full night time closure (8pm to 6am) of the island from 8 May for two weeks for resurfacing work. This includes all entry and exit roads.

Lane closures at Meole Brace will remain in place until work is completed, while lane closures will continue at Sutton Park roundabout until Friday 5 May.

Work on the roundabouts is the ‘key junctions’ element of the SITP. After Reabrook, work will be carried out at Coleham Head and the gyratory system, with the overall SITP junctions programme due to be completed by the end of this year.

Matt Johnson, strategic transport and contracts manager, said: “The work at Reabrook roundabout is the next stage of delivering c.£12m of inward investment to Shrewsbury’s roads and town centre over the next four years. The SITP will make it easier to travel in and around Shrewsbury as a motorist, cyclist, pedestrian or public transport user, build infrastructure fit for the planned growth of the town, and deliver a real step change to the town centre, by removing unnecessary through traffic from the town, and addressing traffic flows for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We thank people for their understanding and continued patience during the delivery of these important improvements to some of Shrewsbury’s key junctions.”