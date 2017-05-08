Final preparations for book launch near Ludlow

Final preparations are being made for a book launch at a school near Ludlow which will feature readings from pupils and distinguished guests.

One of the readings at the event at Moor Park School on Friday May 12 will be from Matthew Dennison, the well-known writer and broadcaster who has written acclaimed biographies of Queen Victoria among others.

The special evening is being organised to celebrate the reprinting of a popular book about Shropshire’s literary landscape, called ‘Nearest Earthly Place to Paradise’.

The book is published by Ludlow-based Merlin Unwin Books and the first edition was a sell-out in Britain and overseas. It has now been reprinted with the support of Nock Deighton estate agents and Moor Park School who are jointly sponsoring the book.

The evening will feature readings from the book from Moor Park pupils and other guests, and some tickets are still available by contacting the school on 01584 876061 or email head@moorpark.org.uk

Ross D’Aniello, head of Nock Deighton’s country homes department, said he was delighted to be involved with the project.

“One of our key values as a business is to promote Shropshire as a wonderful place to live,” he said.

“This book is a real celebration of Shropshire so we are really pleased to be able to play a part in helping it to be a success.

“There is also a natural connection between Nock Deighton and Moor Park as the office manager of our Ludlow branch is the daughter of the founder of the school, Hugh Watts, who started the school in 1964.”

Charlie Minogue, Moor Park headmaster, added: “We were very pleased to be asked to team up with Nock Deighton for the project.

“I think we share similar values, in terms of our commitment to the Shropshire community and natural environment, which are so well illustrated in the book.

“The school has a proud literary heritage and we are looking forward to celebrating that at the launch event of the reprinted book.

“We are hoping to have a range of people, including present pupils at the school, to read excerpts from the book which promises to be an inspiring evening.”

Karen McCall, of Merlin Unwin Books, said she wanted to thank Nock Deighton and Moor Park for supporting the book.

“Nearest Earthly Place To Paradise has been a really popular title so we are delighted to be able to present this reprint,” she said.

“The association with two of Shropshire’s prestigious organisations, Nock Deighton and Moor Park, just seems to fit with the book perfectly and we are very grateful to them for their support.”