Canine competitors sought for leading dog show

One of Shropshire’s top dog shows has opened entries for this year’s event and introduced five new breed classes into the competition.

More than 500 four legged entrants are expected to take part in the 260 classes, sponsored by Royal Canin, at the annual Newport Show in Shropshire on July 8.

The classes are divided into seven different groups of dog – gun, toy, working, pastoral, hound, utility and terrier. New for this year are classes for St Bernards, Siberian Huskies Akitas, Dandie Dinmont Terriers and Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers.

The dogs that win Best in Show, reserve Best in Show and Best Puppy in Show will automatically win through to the 2018 Crufts competition.

Canine Secretary Dave Shoemark said the dog show, held as part of the one-day agricultural show at Chetwynd Deer Park, was one of the Midlands’ larger events and produced stiff competition.

“This year marks the 20th all breeds Open Dog Show to be held as part of the event in modern times. We are indebted to the committee for their continual improvement of the site and facilities for the dog show and the number of owners who travel from across the UK to show at Newport reflects that.

“Last year we had more than 455 dogs take part and this year we have opened up the show to include puppy, junior, post graduate and open classes. We will be operating five rings and have 260 classes in total compared to last year’s 213 so we’re expecting a great turnout.”

The Best in Show judge will be Eddie Webster who has more than 40 years experience in owning, working and showing Golden Retrievers. He now specialises in judging

gundogs and hound breeds.

All dogs must be Kennel Club registered to take part. Full details and online entries can be found at www.fossedata.co.uk or via www.newportshow.co.uk. Alternatively, owners can download a schedule and apply by post.

First entry into a class is £5 per dog with a £1.50 fee for the same dog for subsequent classes. The deadline for online entries is June 19. Postal applications must be submitted by June 12.

The show also includes a Festival of Food with demonstrations from last year’s Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, more than 140 livestock and equine classes, main ring entertainment including live performances from bagpipers the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a schools marquee, stalls, family activities and craft fair.

Advance tickets are already on sale for the show at www.newportshow.co.uk. Membership packages that offer additional privileges are also available.