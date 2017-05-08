Broseley estate agent fulfills ambition

An ambition has been fulfilled by Broseley estate agent Patrick Smitheman.

As he approaches his 20th anniversary in business, he has announced the purchase of the office from which his firm operates.

“The office is very well known in Broseley and forms part of the resplendent Instones Building which was built in 1900 by my great-great-grandfather Richard Alfred Instone,” Patrick revealed.

When Patrick came to Broseley as a young but ambitious trainee estate agent nearly 20 years ago, the family’s history was unbeknown to him. In the first five years of establishing himself as a principal player in the town, it was due to meeting dozens of local characters that he learnt of his ancestral past.

“I realised almost immediately that I had fallen in love with the wonderful historic town of Broseley,” said Patrick. “I knew then that I would be here for many years to come and set sail on my mission to buy back my great-great-grandfather’s building.

“Sadly, at this stage, I haven’t been able to obtain the whole of the large, two storey building, which has been sold on to property investors who are known to me.

“I have made it clear to the investors that within the next 20 years my aim – and next ambition – is to achieve full ownership of this wonderful landmarked building in the town.”

He added: “Over the coming year, the property investors will be making considerable improvements to this centrally located building which they hope will further add to the dramatic improvement to the town across the board over recent years.”