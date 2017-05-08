Awards win keeps it in the family at two Telford firms

A Shropshire husband and wife are certainly keeping it in the family when it comes to winning awards.

Telford couple Adrian and Nicola Casey run their own companies in the town and both are marking a triumphant year by celebrating award success.

Unique Copiers, based at St Georges in Telford, has been named UK Business Professional Services Supplier of the Year, while Casey’s Cordingley Hall in Donnington has lifted the Entertainment Venues category in the Best of Telford Business of the Year Awards.

Adrian Casey is the director of Unique Copiers while his wife Nicola runs Casey’s Cordingley Hall on Wellington Road. The couple say they are delighted with the success and paid tribute to all the hard work put in by their respective staff in order for the two companies to win their awards.

Mr Casey said: “We have a huge amount of pride in what we do and to receive accolades such as this is most rewarding.

“Our staff are pivotal in our success and we strive to give the best possible service to our customers. I think it is worth mentioning that some of the companies who came with us when we started out all those years ago are still with us today, that cannot be a coincidence.

“They are happy with what we provide for them and we are happy to maintain their continued support.

“That is not to say that we rest on our laurels – we continue to drive the business forward and improve and grow all the time. We are confident that this approach also helps our clients to stay at the forefront of what they do.

“We were named UK Business Professional Services Supplier of the Year, an amazing achievement to be recognised at a national level, and were delighted to be named 77th in the overall UK Business of the Year table.

“To top it all off we were also second in the Business in Telford awards – another great honour.”

Unique Copiers has been in operation for more than 20 years and is at the cutting edge of the photocopying industry. The firm is also celebrating being named in the top 100 businesses across the UK.

Mr Casey said the firm would continue to to be a flagship for the industry.

Meanwhile, Casey’s Cordingley Hall has lifted three awards in the Best Of awards this year. It was named the number one Event Venue in the UK for the second year running, number one Business of The Year in Telford & Wrekin and in the top 5 business in the UK.

Since its launch in 2013, it has become one of the region’s leading entertainment venues.

“It has been a wonderful four years in Donnington and the last year has been particularly successful,” said Mrs Casey.

“Our staff work really hard to ensure our customers have a great time when they get here and it’s a double delight for us, as a family, with Unique Copiers also continuing to do so well.”