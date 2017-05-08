Ales, fantastic food, music and classic cars at Ludlow Spring Festival this weekend

A summer of delicious food and drink festivals kicks off with the Ludlow Spring Festival this weekend.

Bringing together the region’s small breweries, a classic car festival, live music and fabulous food, the weekend starts on Friday evening at 5pm and continues all day Saturday and Sunday.

The Festival also serves as the venue for The Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) Independent Beer Awards for the Wales & West Region. Judged during the day on Friday, it means when the festival opens Friday evening, visitors are the first to sample this year’s best beers.

Lindsey Rollings, Event Manager said: “If you are local, it’s definitely worth coming along on Friday evening for three very good reasons, firstly its only £2.00 to get in, secondly you get the pick of all the beers before any favourite run out and thirdly what better way to start the weekend!”

While it’s an integral part of the event, the festival isn’t all about the beer, there is lots to see, sample and take part in across the weekend.

New this year is the Saturday Pie Trail, perfect to accompany a pint! Enjoy sampling savoury pies as you follow the trail around Ludlow, calling into the eateries who have all done their best to come up with the winning recipe! Who will be crowned the Pie Champion? If you prefer something sweet then there’s a Pudding Trail on Sunday.

Watch the theatre of fire and metal create some amazing chef’s knives. Former chef, turned blacksmith, Joel Black will be at the festival with a small blacksmith’s forge on Saturday and Sunday.

Danielle Hadley trained at Rick Stein’s establishments in Padstow and now runs Danielle’s Coffee near Bridgnorth. She will be running Coffee Masterclasses across the weekend. She’ll be roasting coffee and teaching visitors how to make the perfect cup time after time. Danielle is one of a host of Masterclasses which cost just £5 per session. Raymond Blanc trained Steve Lyons will also be running classes which focus on this year’s food trends… we’re talking Mexican Street Food and South African BBQ amongst them.

Also new this year will be a pop-up barber’s shop run by Bull and Co based in Bridgnorth. With 80 5 star reviews on facebook, these are the go to guys for a smart new haircut!

The 2017 Ludlow Spring Festival promises to be a real corker if you like vintage cars with the Marches Transport Festival a key part of the event, whether it’s the sleek curves of a classic or the growling engine of a modified racing car, there’s something to suit every taste.

Of course as it’s Ludlow, the Festival wouldn’t be complete without food and there is plenty to eat, sample and buy. More than 60 of the region’s very best food producers will be inside and around the castle over the weekend.

Tickets for the festival can be bought online now and cost £6.00 in advance and £7.00 on the gate.

2017 OPENING TIMES:

Friday 12th May – Meet the Brewer Preview night – 5pm to 9pm

Saturday 13th May – 10am to 9pm

Sunday 14th May – 10am to 5pm